Goracke leads Montana State against Portland State after 20-point outing

Montana State Bobcats (10-10, 5-2 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (12-8, 3-4 Big Sky)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State visits the Portland State Vikings after Brian Goracke scored 20 points in Montana State’s 70-62 victory against the Sacramento State Hornets.

The Vikings are 6-1 in home games. Portland State has a 4-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bobcats have gone 5-2 against Big Sky opponents. Montana State ranks seventh in the Big Sky with 13.0 assists per game led by Eddie Turner III averaging 3.4.

Portland State is shooting 41.7% from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points lower than the 46.9% Montana State allows to opponents. Montana State has shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points above the 43.2% shooting opponents of Portland State have averaged.

The Vikings and Bobcats square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Harvey is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, while averaging 9.1 points. Ismail Habib is averaging 10.4 points and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games for Portland State.

Goracke is scoring 15.7 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Bobcats. Robert Ford III is averaging 15.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.6 steals over the past 10 games for Montana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 35.1 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 73.8 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

