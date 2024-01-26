Goracke leads Montana State against Portland State after 20-point game

Montana State Bobcats (10-10, 5-2 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (12-8, 3-4 Big Sky) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

Montana State Bobcats (10-10, 5-2 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (12-8, 3-4 Big Sky)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State faces the Portland State Vikings after Brian Goracke scored 20 points in Montana State’s 70-62 victory over the Sacramento State Hornets.

The Vikings are 6-1 on their home court. Portland State ranks second in the Big Sky in rebounding averaging 37.0 rebounds. Kaelen Allen leads the Vikings with 6.8 boards.

The Bobcats are 5-2 in Big Sky play. Montana State is 3-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Portland State averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Montana State gives up. Montana State has shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points above the 43.2% shooting opponents of Portland State have averaged.

The Vikings and Bobcats face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allen is averaging 10.7 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Vikings. Bobby Harvey is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Portland State.

Goracke is scoring 15.7 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Bobcats. Robert Ford III is averaging 15.7 points and 8.1 rebounds while shooting 51.0% over the last 10 games for Montana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 35.1 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 73.8 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

