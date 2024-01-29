Gonzaga plays Loyola Marymount after Ike’s 20-point performance

Loyola Marymount Lions (10-11, 3-4 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (15-5, 6-1 WCC) Spokane, Washington; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Loyola Marymount Lions (10-11, 3-4 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (15-5, 6-1 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga hosts the Loyola Marymount Lions after Graham Ike scored 20 points in Gonzaga’s 82-73 win over the Pacific Tigers.

The Bulldogs have gone 9-1 in home games. Gonzaga has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Lions are 3-4 against WCC opponents. Loyola Marymount is 4-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.6 turnovers per game.

Gonzaga makes 50.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.1 percentage points higher than Loyola Marymount has allowed to its opponents (43.3%). Loyola Marymount averages 5.1 more points per game (73.6) than Gonzaga gives up to opponents (68.5).

The Bulldogs and Lions meet Tuesday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ike is averaging 15.3 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Anton Watson is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Gonzaga.

Will Johnston is averaging 10.3 points for the Lions. Dominick Harris is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Loyola Marymount.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 85.0 points, 38.8 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Lions: 4-6, averaging 71.0 points, 35.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 2.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

