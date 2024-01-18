Gonzaga faces Pepperdine after Watson’s 32-point performance

Gonzaga Bulldogs (11-5, 2-1 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (9-10, 2-2 WCC) Malibu, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Gonzaga Bulldogs (11-5, 2-1 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (9-10, 2-2 WCC)

Malibu, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -12; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga faces the Pepperdine Waves after Anton Watson scored 32 points in Gonzaga’s 77-76 loss to the Santa Clara Broncos.

The Waves are 8-3 in home games. Pepperdine is fifth in the WCC scoring 73.2 points while shooting 45.0% from the field.

The Bulldogs are 2-1 in conference games. Gonzaga scores 84.3 points and has outscored opponents by 15.5 points per game.

Pepperdine’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Gonzaga allows. Gonzaga has shot at a 49.7% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 47.9% shooting opponents of Pepperdine have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Houston Mallette is shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Waves, while averaging 16.5 points. Michael Ajayi is averaging 17.7 points and 8.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Pepperdine.

Graham Ike is averaging 14.6 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Nolan Hickman is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Gonzaga.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 5-5, averaging 71.4 points, 36.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 85.1 points, 40.3 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.