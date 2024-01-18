Glasper’s career-high 35 points lead North Carolina A&T past Northeastern 72-65

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Landon Glasper scored 24 of his career-high 35 points in the second half and North Carolina…

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Landon Glasper scored 24 of his career-high 35 points in the second half and North Carolina A&T beat Northeastern 72-65 on Thursday night.

Glasper was 8 of 17 shooting, including 4 for 6 from 3-point range, and 15 of 15 at the free-throw line for the Aggies (5-13, 3-2 Coastal Athletic Association). Camian Shell shot 2 of 6 from the field and 8 for 8 from the line to add 12 points. Jalal McKie had 11 points and shot 3 of 6 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line.

The Huskies (7-11, 2-3) were led in scoring by Chris Doherty, who finished with 23 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Rashad King added 11 points, six rebounds and two steals for Northeastern. In addition, Harold Woods had 10 points.

N.C. A&T was tied with Northeastern at the half, 26-26, with Glasper (11 points) its high scorer before the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.