Glasper leads N.C. A&T against William & Mary

William & Mary Tribe (7-11, 2-3 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (5-13, 3-2 CAA) Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 2…

William & Mary Tribe (7-11, 2-3 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (5-13, 3-2 CAA)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T plays the William & Mary Tribe after Landon Glasper scored 35 points in N.C. A&T’s 72-65 win against the Northeastern Huskies.

The Aggies are 2-3 in home games. N.C. A&T is 0-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Tribe are 2-3 against CAA opponents. William & Mary ranks ninth in the CAA allowing 72.8 points while holding opponents to 44.5% shooting.

N.C. A&T’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game William & Mary gives up. William & Mary averages 73.6 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than the 81.1 N.C. A&T allows to opponents.

The Aggies and Tribe face off Saturday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Camian Shell is averaging 11.4 points and 4.7 assists for the Aggies. Glasper is averaging 20.9 points over the past 10 games for N.C. A&T.

Trey Moss is averaging 13.3 points for the Tribe. Chase Lowe is averaging 12 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games for William & Mary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 71.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Tribe: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.0 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.