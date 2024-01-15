Glasper and N.C. A&T host Hampton

North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-13, 1-2 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (4-12, 0-4 CAA) Hampton, Virginia; Monday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-13, 1-2 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (4-12, 0-4 CAA)

Hampton, Virginia; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -3; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T visits the Hampton Pirates after Landon Glasper scored 21 points in N.C. A&T’s 67-63 loss to the Drexel Dragons.

The Pirates have gone 3-4 at home. Hampton is 3-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Aggies are 1-2 in CAA play. N.C. A&T has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Hampton’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game N.C. A&T allows. N.C. A&T averages 68.7 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than the 77.2 Hampton allows to opponents.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyrese Mullen is averaging 15.5 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Pirates. Jerry Deng is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Hampton.

Glasper averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 19.9 points while shooting 28.1% from beyond the arc. Camian Shell is shooting 39.1% and averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games for N.C. A&T.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, averaging 75.0 points, 40.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Aggies: 3-7, averaging 68.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

