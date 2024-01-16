Girard leads Clemson against Georgia Tech after 26-point game

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-8, 1-4 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (12-4, 2-3 ACC) Clemson, South Carolina; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-8, 1-4 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (12-4, 2-3 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -11.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson hosts the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets after Joseph Girard III scored 26 points in Clemson’s 89-78 victory against the Boston College Eagles.

The Tigers have gone 7-1 at home. Clemson is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 1-4 against ACC opponents. Georgia Tech is 3-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Clemson averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 7.7 per game Georgia Tech gives up. Georgia Tech averages 72.8 points per game, 0.6 more than the 72.2 Clemson allows to opponents.

The Tigers and Yellow Jackets match up Tuesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: PJ Hall is averaging 19.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Tigers. Girard is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games for Clemson.

Naithan George is averaging 8.1 points and 4.6 assists for the Yellow Jackets. Miles Kelly is averaging 13.7 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 35.4% over the past 10 games for Georgia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 80.2 points, 38.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 4-6, averaging 72.9 points, 40.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.