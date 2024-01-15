Girard and No. 21 Clemson host Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-8, 1-4 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (12-4, 2-3 ACC) Clemson, South Carolina; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-8, 1-4 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (12-4, 2-3 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Clemson plays the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets after Joseph Girard III scored 26 points in Clemson’s 89-78 win against the Boston College Eagles.

The Tigers have gone 7-1 at home. Clemson is fifth in the ACC scoring 80.3 points while shooting 48.5% from the field.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 1-4 against ACC opponents. Georgia Tech ranks third in the ACC with 40.0 rebounds per game led by Baye Ndongo averaging 8.8.

Clemson averages 80.3 points, 6.0 more per game than the 74.3 Georgia Tech allows. Georgia Tech has shot at a 42.7% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points greater than the 42.3% shooting opponents of Clemson have averaged.

The Tigers and Yellow Jackets match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Schieffelin is averaging 9.3 points and 9.6 rebounds for the Tigers. Girard is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Clemson.

Naithan George is averaging 8.1 points and 4.6 assists for the Yellow Jackets. Miles Kelly is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 80.2 points, 38.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 4-6, averaging 72.9 points, 40.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

