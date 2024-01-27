Giffa’s 37 lead High Point past Winthrop 83-81

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Kezza Giffa scored a career-high 37 points and his short baseline leaner with one second…

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Kezza Giffa scored a career-high 37 points and his short baseline leaner with one second left lifted High Point over Winthrop 83-81 on Saturday night.

Giffa also contributed five assists for the Panthers (18-4, 7-0 Big South Conference). Trae Benham scored 13 points and added six rebounds. Kimani Hamilton had 13 points and was 3 of 8 shooting and 7 of 8 from the free throw line. It was the 10th win in a row for the Panthers.

High Point rallied from a 12-point halftime deficit and took its first lead of the game 63-62 midway through the second half.

The Eagles (14-9, 5-3) were led by Kelton Talford, who posted 22 points. Kasen Harrison added 18 points for Winthrop. KJ Doucet also had 11 points and six rebounds.

