Giffa scores 30, High Point downs Gardner-Webb 85-76

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Kezza Giffa’s 30 points led High Point over Gardner-Webb 85-76 on Saturday.

Giffa was 10 of 14 shooting, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 8 from the line for the Panthers (13-4, 2-0 Big South Conference). Duke Miles scored 26 points while shooting 10 for 16 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 8 from the free throw line. Kimani Hamilton had 11 points and shot 4 of 12 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line.

Ademide Badmus finished with 20 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (5-11, 0-1). Quest Aldridge added 13 points, five assists and two steals for Gardner-Webb. In addition, Julien Soumaoro had 13 points.

