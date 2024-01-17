Giffa scores 27, High Point beats Presbyterian 86-83

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Kezza Giffa scored 27 points, including two free throws with six seconds left, as High Point…

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Kezza Giffa scored 27 points, including two free throws with six seconds left, as High Point beat Presbyterian 86-83 on Wednesday night for its seventh straight victory.

Giffa shot 8 for 12 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 8 of 10 from the free throw line for the Panthers (15-4, 4-0 Big South Conference). Kimani Hamilton shot 7 of 13 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line to add 21 points. Duke Miles had 17 points and shot 5 for 9 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 8 from the free throw line.

Marquis Barnett finished with 25 points, six rebounds and two steals for the Blue Hose (9-11, 1-4). Presbyterian also got 22 points from Samage Teel. In addition, Trevon Reddish finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.

