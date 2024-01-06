Giffa leads High Point against Gardner-Webb after 24-point outing

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (5-10) at High Point Panthers (12-4, 1-0 Big South) High Point, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (5-10) at High Point Panthers (12-4, 1-0 Big South)

High Point, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -7; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: High Point hosts the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs after Kezza Giffa scored 24 points in High Point’s 85-71 win against the Radford Highlanders.

The Panthers have gone 8-0 in home games. High Point scores 85.3 points and has outscored opponents by 12.8 points per game.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 0-6 on the road. Gardner-Webb ranks sixth in the Big South scoring 33.2 points per game in the paint led by Caleb Robinson averaging 7.5.

High Point makes 47.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than Gardner-Webb has allowed to its opponents (43.1%). Gardner-Webb averages 73.3 points per game, 0.8 more than the 72.5 High Point allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duke Miles is averaging 18.6 points and 3.9 assists for the Panthers. Kimani Hamilton is averaging 14.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for High Point.

Julien Soumaoro is scoring 14.1 points per game with 1.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Robinson is averaging 13.3 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 40.2% over the past 10 games for Gardner-Webb.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 9-1, averaging 84.2 points, 38.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 75.7 points, 40.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.