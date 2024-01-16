Georgia visits South Carolina after Mack’s 21-point game

Georgia Bulldogs (12-4, 2-1 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (14-2, 2-1 SEC) Columbia, South Carolina; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Georgia Bulldogs (12-4, 2-1 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (14-2, 2-1 SEC)

Columbia, South Carolina; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -5.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina faces the Georgia Bulldogs after B.J. Mack scored 21 points in South Carolina’s 71-69 overtime victory against the Missouri Tigers.

The Gamecocks are 9-0 in home games. South Carolina ranks sixth in the SEC with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk averaging 2.1.

The Bulldogs are 2-1 in conference games. Georgia is ninth in the SEC with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Russel Tchewa averaging 1.7.

South Carolina makes 43.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than Georgia has allowed to its opponents (40.2%). Georgia averages 11.5 more points per game (75.6) than South Carolina gives up to opponents (64.1).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ta’Lon Cooper is averaging 9.4 points and 4.3 assists for the Gamecocks. Meechie Johnson Jr. is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina.

Jabri Abdur-Rahim is shooting 39.1% and averaging 12.9 points for the Bulldogs. Noah Thomasson is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Georgia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 8-2, averaging 71.9 points, 37.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 78.5 points, 38.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

