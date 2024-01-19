Georgia visits No. 8 Kentucky following Reeves’ 27-point outing

Georgia Bulldogs (13-4, 3-1 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (13-3, 3-1 SEC) Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Georgia Bulldogs (13-4, 3-1 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (13-3, 3-1 SEC)

Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Kentucky plays the Georgia Bulldogs after Antonio Reeves scored 27 points in Kentucky’s 90-77 win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Wildcats are 9-1 on their home court. Kentucky scores 90.8 points while outscoring opponents by 14.7 points per game.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-1 against SEC opponents. Georgia has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

Kentucky makes 49.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.5 percentage points higher than Georgia has allowed to its opponents (40.1%). Georgia has shot at a 42.4% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points above the 41.6% shooting opponents of Kentucky have averaged.

The Wildcats and Bulldogs meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reeves is shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 19.4 points. Rob Dillingham is averaging 13.6 points and 3.4 assists over the past 10 games for Kentucky.

Jabri Abdur-Rahim is scoring 12.8 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 0.4 assists for the Bulldogs. Noah Thomasson is averaging 11.7 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 47.4% over the last 10 games for Georgia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 88.6 points, 38.9 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 79.1 points, 39.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

