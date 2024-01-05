Georgia visits Missouri following Bates’ 25-point game

Georgia Bulldogs (10-3) at Missouri Tigers (8-5) Columbia, Missouri; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Missouri plays the Georgia Bulldogs…

Georgia Bulldogs (10-3) at Missouri Tigers (8-5)

Columbia, Missouri; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri plays the Georgia Bulldogs after Tamar Bates scored 25 points in Missouri’s 92-59 win against the Central Arkansas Bears.

The Tigers have gone 6-2 at home. Missouri is ninth in the SEC scoring 76.5 points while shooting 45.3% from the field.

The Bulldogs are 1-0 on the road. Georgia ranks seventh in the SEC shooting 34.4% from 3-point range.

Missouri averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 7.2 per game Georgia allows. Georgia averages 75.4 points per game, 4.1 more than the 71.3 Missouri gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean East is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Tigers. Nick Honor is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Missouri.

Justin Hill is averaging 8.7 points and 3.2 assists for the Bulldogs. Noah Thomasson is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Georgia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 77.1 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 76.5 points, 37.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.