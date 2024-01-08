Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on 3-game slide

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-9, 1-3 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-6, 1-2 ACC) Atlanta; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-9, 1-3 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-6, 1-2 ACC)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech heads into the matchup with Notre Dame as losers of three in a row.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 5-2 at home. Georgia Tech ranks second in the ACC with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Baye Ndongo averaging 3.0.

The Fighting Irish have gone 1-3 against ACC opponents. Notre Dame gives up 64.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.4 points per game.

Georgia Tech averages 72.7 points, 7.8 more per game than the 64.9 Notre Dame gives up. Notre Dame averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Georgia Tech allows.

The Yellow Jackets and Fighting Irish face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kowacie Reeves is shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Yellow Jackets, while averaging 12.5 points. Miles Kelly is averaging 13.4 points and six rebounds over the last 10 games for Georgia Tech.

Markus Burton is averaging 16.2 points and 3.9 assists for the Fighting Irish. J.R. Konieczny is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Notre Dame.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 6-4, averaging 72.1 points, 41.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 3-7, averaging 60.7 points, 36.9 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

