Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on 3-game skid

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-9, 1-3 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-6, 1-2 ACC)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yellow Jackets -6; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech looks to end its three-game skid when the Yellow Jackets take on Notre Dame.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 5-2 at home. Georgia Tech is 2-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.0 turnovers per game.

The Fighting Irish are 1-3 against ACC opponents. Notre Dame has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Georgia Tech’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Notre Dame gives up. Notre Dame’s 40.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than Georgia Tech has allowed to its opponents (42.1%).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Kelly is scoring 14.9 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Yellow Jackets. Baye Ndongo is averaging 12.7 points and 9.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for Georgia Tech.

Markus Burton is averaging 16.2 points and 3.9 assists for the Fighting Irish. J.R. Konieczny is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Notre Dame.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 6-4, averaging 72.1 points, 41.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 3-7, averaging 60.7 points, 36.9 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

