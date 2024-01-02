Georgia Tech takes on Florida State after Ndongo’s 20-point showing

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-4, 1-0 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (6-6, 0-1 ACC) Tallahassee, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-4, 1-0 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (6-6, 0-1 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech visits the Florida State Seminoles after Baye Ndongo scored 20 points in Georgia Tech’s 72-64 loss to the Nevada Wolf Pack.

The Seminoles are 4-3 in home games. Florida State is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Yellow Jackets are 1-0 in ACC play. Georgia Tech is 2-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.3 turnovers per game.

Florida State makes 42.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than Georgia Tech has allowed to its opponents (40.2%). Georgia Tech has shot at a 41.5% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points below the 42.7% shooting opponents of Florida State have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamir Watkins is shooting 44.0% and averaging 13.2 points for the Seminoles. Darin Green Jr. is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Florida State.

Miles Kelly is shooting 22.2% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Yellow Jackets, while averaging 14.8 points and six rebounds. Kowacie Reeves is shooting 41.6% and averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 4-6, averaging 72.6 points, 36.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 6-4, averaging 68.8 points, 42.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

