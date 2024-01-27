Georgia Tech plays Virginia Tech for conference showdown

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-10, 2-6 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (12-7, 4-4 ACC) Blacksburg, Virginia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-10, 2-6 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (12-7, 4-4 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hokies -8.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lynn Kidd and the Virginia Tech Hokies host Miles Kelly and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Hokies have gone 9-1 in home games. Virginia Tech averages 73.8 points and has outscored opponents by 5.5 points per game.

The Yellow Jackets are 2-6 against ACC opponents. Georgia Tech averages 11.7 turnovers per game and is 2-5 when winning the turnover battle.

Virginia Tech averages 73.8 points per game, 1.3 fewer points than the 75.1 Georgia Tech allows. Georgia Tech has shot at a 43.0% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points fewer than the 43.7% shooting opponents of Virginia Tech have averaged.

The Hokies and Yellow Jackets square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Pedulla is shooting 42.7% and averaging 16.1 points for the Hokies. Tyler Nickel is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Virginia Tech.

Kelly is shooting 35.1% and averaging 14.3 points for the Yellow Jackets. Kowacie Reeves is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 33.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 3-7, averaging 73.8 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.