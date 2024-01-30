Georgia Tech hosts No. 3 North Carolina after Davis’ 24-point game

North Carolina Tar Heels (17-3, 9-0 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-11, 2-7 ACC) Atlanta; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

North Carolina Tar Heels (17-3, 9-0 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-11, 2-7 ACC)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tar Heels -8.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 North Carolina visits the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets after RJ Davis scored 24 points in North Carolina’s 75-68 victory against the Florida State Seminoles.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 5-5 at home. Georgia Tech is 4-1 in one-possession games.

The Tar Heels are 9-0 in ACC play. North Carolina scores 83.1 points while outscoring opponents by 14.1 points per game.

Georgia Tech makes 42.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than North Carolina has allowed to its opponents (39.7%). North Carolina has shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 43.2% shooting opponents of Georgia Tech have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kowacie Reeves is shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Yellow Jackets, while averaging 11.8 points. Baye Ndongo is shooting 63.8% and averaging 16.1 points over the past 10 games for Georgia Tech.

Elliot Cadeau is averaging 7.8 points and 3.7 assists for the Tar Heels. Davis is averaging 20.7 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 45.6% over the last 10 games for North Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 2-8, averaging 73.2 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points per game.

Tar Heels: 10-0, averaging 81.3 points, 44.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.