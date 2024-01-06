Georgia Tech hosts Boston College following Kelly’s 20-point game

Boston College Eagles (9-4, 0-2 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-5, 1-1 ACC) Atlanta; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Boston College Eagles (9-4, 0-2 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-5, 1-1 ACC)

Atlanta; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yellow Jackets -2; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech hosts the Boston College Eagles after Miles Kelly scored 20 points in Georgia Tech’s 82-71 loss to the Florida State Seminoles.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 5-1 in home games. Georgia Tech has a 2-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Eagles are 0-2 against conference opponents. Boston College is seventh in the ACC with 14.4 assists per game led by Jaeden Zackery averaging 4.4.

Georgia Tech scores 71.6 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than the 71.8 Boston College gives up. Boston College averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Georgia Tech gives up.

The Yellow Jackets and Eagles face off Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kelly is shooting 24.1% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Yellow Jackets, while averaging 15.2 points and six rebounds. Kowacie Reeves is shooting 43.9% and averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Tech.

Zackery is averaging 12.7 points, 4.4 assists and 1.8 steals for the Eagles. Quinten Post is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games for Boston College.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 6-4, averaging 68.8 points, 41.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 79.9 points, 36.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.