Georgia Tech hosts Boston College after Kelly’s 20-point game

Boston College Eagles (9-4, 0-2 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-5, 1-1 ACC)

Atlanta; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech hosts the Boston College Eagles after Miles Kelly scored 20 points in Georgia Tech’s 82-71 loss to the Florida State Seminoles.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 5-1 at home. Georgia Tech has a 2-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Eagles have gone 0-2 against ACC opponents. Boston College is 0-1 in one-possession games.

Georgia Tech averages 71.6 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than the 71.8 Boston College gives up. Boston College scores 7.4 more points per game (79.3) than Georgia Tech allows to opponents (71.9).

The Yellow Jackets and Eagles meet Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Naithan George is averaging 7.5 points and four assists for the Yellow Jackets. Kelly is averaging 15.2 points and six rebounds over the past 10 games for Georgia Tech.

Claudell Harris Jr. averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc. Quinten Post is averaging 18.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.1 blocks over the past 10 games for Boston College.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 6-4, averaging 68.8 points, 41.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 79.9 points, 36.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

