Georgia State visits Gaiter and South Alabama

Georgia State Panthers (6-7, 1-1 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (8-6, 1-1 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -4; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama hosts the Georgia State Panthers after Isiah Gaiter scored 29 points in South Alabama’s 91-84 overtime loss to the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

The Jaguars are 5-3 in home games. South Alabama is eighth in the Sun Belt at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 74.6 points while holding opponents to 44.8% shooting.

The Panthers are 1-1 in Sun Belt play. Georgia State has a 3-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

South Alabama averages 74.1 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than the 74.6 Georgia State gives up. Georgia State averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game South Alabama gives up.

The Jaguars and Panthers meet Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Millender is averaging 9.8 points and 3.5 assists for the Jaguars. Gaiter is averaging 17.8 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 47.2% over the past 10 games for South Alabama.

Lucas Taylor is shooting 40.2% and averaging 13.5 points for the Panthers. Toneari Lane is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Georgia State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 75.1 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 80.4 points, 38.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

