Georgia State visits Curfman and Marshall

Georgia State Panthers (9-9, 4-3 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (9-11, 4-3 Sun Belt) Huntington, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7…

Georgia State Panthers (9-9, 4-3 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (9-11, 4-3 Sun Belt)

Huntington, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall hosts the Georgia State Panthers after Kamdyn Curfman scored 23 points in Marshall’s 67-52 loss to the James Madison Dukes.

The Thundering Herd have gone 5-4 at home. Marshall is third in the Sun Belt with 15.5 assists per game led by Jacob Conner averaging 3.2.

The Panthers are 4-3 against conference opponents. Georgia State is seventh in the Sun Belt with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Leslie Nkereuwem averaging 2.7.

Marshall is shooting 41.2% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 43.6% Georgia State allows to opponents. Georgia State averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Marshall gives up.

The Thundering Herd and Panthers match up Wednesday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Obinna Anochili-Killen is averaging 16.5 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Thundering Herd. Curfman is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Marshall.

Lucas Taylor is averaging 14.8 points for the Panthers. Toneari Lane is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgia State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 6-4, averaging 74.8 points, 40.3 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 79.5 points, 40.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.