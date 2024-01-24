Georgia State visits Curfman and Marshall

Georgia State Panthers (9-9, 4-3 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (9-11, 4-3 Sun Belt) Huntington, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7…

Georgia State Panthers (9-9, 4-3 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (9-11, 4-3 Sun Belt)

Huntington, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thundering Herd -3.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall takes on the Georgia State Panthers after Kamdyn Curfman scored 23 points in Marshall’s 67-52 loss to the James Madison Dukes.

The Thundering Herd have gone 5-4 in home games. Marshall is 5-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Panthers have gone 4-3 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia State ranks ninth in the Sun Belt with 12.6 assists per game led by Dwon Odom averaging 4.6.

Marshall averages 75.0 points per game, 0.6 more points than the 74.4 Georgia State gives up. Georgia State has shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point greater than the 43.6% shooting opponents of Marshall have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Obinna Anochili-Killen is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Thundering Herd. Curfman is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Marshall.

Jay’Den Turner is averaging 10.1 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Panthers. Toneari Lane is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgia State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 6-4, averaging 74.8 points, 40.3 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 79.5 points, 40.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

