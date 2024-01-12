Georgia State hosts Georgia Southern following Moore’s 34-point game

Georgia Southern Eagles (2-14, 2-2 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (8-7, 3-1 Sun Belt) Atlanta; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

Georgia Southern Eagles (2-14, 2-2 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (8-7, 3-1 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern visits the Georgia State Panthers after Tyren Moore scored 34 points in Georgia Southern’s 79-74 loss to the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Panthers have gone 5-1 at home. Georgia State averages 79.9 points while outscoring opponents by 5.5 points per game.

The Eagles have gone 2-2 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia Southern is 1-10 against opponents with a winning record.

Georgia State’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Georgia Southern gives up. Georgia Southern’s 41.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than Georgia State has allowed to its opponents (43.9%).

The Panthers and Eagles match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dwon Odom is averaging 11.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Panthers. Toneari Lane is averaging 13.7 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 36.2% over the past 10 games for Georgia State.

Moore is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Eagles. Eren Banks is averaging 10.9 points and 2.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Georgia Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 79.0 points, 39.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Eagles: 2-8, averaging 68.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.