Georgia State hosts Appalachian State after Odom’s 30-point game

Appalachian State Mountaineers (17-4, 8-1 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (9-11, 4-5 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State hosts the Appalachian State Mountaineers after Dwon Odom scored 30 points in Georgia State’s 85-83 overtime loss to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Panthers are 6-1 in home games. Georgia State is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mountaineers are 8-1 against Sun Belt opponents. Appalachian State ranks seventh in college basketball with 42.4 rebounds per game led by Tre’Von Spillers averaging 8.4.

Georgia State makes 44.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.1 percentage points higher than Appalachian State has allowed to its opponents (37.4%). Appalachian State averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Georgia State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jay’Den Turner is averaging 9.9 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Panthers. Toneari Lane is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Georgia State.

Spillers is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Donovan Gregory is averaging 11.6 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Appalachian State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 83.2 points, 41.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 74.2 points, 41.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 7.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

