Georgia Southern visits Marshall after Brown’s 20-point game

Georgia Southern Eagles (2-13, 2-1 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (8-8, 3-0 Sun Belt)

Huntington, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern visits the Marshall Thundering Herd after Eugene Brown III scored 20 points in Georgia Southern’s 76-68 win over the UL Monroe Warhawks.

The Thundering Herd are 4-3 on their home court. Marshall is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Eagles have gone 2-1 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia Southern is 1-9 against opponents over .500.

Marshall is shooting 41.9% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points lower than the 46.3% Georgia Southern allows to opponents. Georgia Southern averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Marshall gives up.

The Thundering Herd and Eagles square off Wednesday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Obinna Anochili-Killen is shooting 47.3% and averaging 16.2 points for the Thundering Herd. Kamdyn Curfman is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Marshall.

Tyren Moore is shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 13.1 points. Eren Banks is shooting 47.7% and averaging 10.3 points over the past 10 games for Georgia Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 6-4, averaging 77.3 points, 40.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Eagles: 2-8, averaging 68.8 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

