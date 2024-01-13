Georgia Southern takes on Georgia State after Moore’s 34-point showing

Georgia Southern Eagles (2-14, 2-2 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (8-7, 3-1 Sun Belt) Atlanta; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

Georgia Southern Eagles (2-14, 2-2 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (8-7, 3-1 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -7.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern visits the Georgia State Panthers after Tyren Moore scored 34 points in Georgia Southern’s 79-74 loss to the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Panthers are 5-1 in home games. Georgia State averages 79.9 points while outscoring opponents by 5.5 points per game.

The Eagles are 2-2 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia Southern allows 79.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 10.3 points per game.

Georgia State scores 79.9 points per game, 0.3 more points than the 79.6 Georgia Southern allows. Georgia Southern averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Georgia State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Taylor is scoring 13.8 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Panthers. Toneari Lane is averaging 13.7 points over the past 10 games for Georgia State.

Moore averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 43.0% from beyond the arc. Eren Banks is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 79.0 points, 39.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Eagles: 2-8, averaging 68.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

