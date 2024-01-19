Georgia Southern faces conference rival Georgia State

Georgia State Panthers (9-8, 4-2 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (3-15, 3-3 Sun Belt) Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

Georgia State Panthers (9-8, 4-2 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (3-15, 3-3 Sun Belt)

Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern plays Georgia State in a matchup of Sun Belt teams.

The Eagles have gone 2-2 at home. Georgia Southern has a 1-11 record against teams over .500.

The Panthers are 4-2 in Sun Belt play. Georgia State scores 79.8 points while outscoring opponents by 6.0 points per game.

Georgia Southern averages 69.1 points per game, 4.7 fewer points than the 73.8 Georgia State allows. Georgia State averages 79.8 points per game, 0.2 more than the 79.6 Georgia Southern gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyren Moore is shooting 47.7% and averaging 14.8 points for the Eagles. Eren Banks is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgia Southern.

Jay’Den Turner is averaging 10.4 points and 9.4 rebounds for the Panthers. Lucas Taylor is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Georgia State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 68.7 points, 34.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 81.4 points, 40.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

