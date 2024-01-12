Georgia hosts Knecht and No. 5 Tennessee

Tennessee Volunteers (11-4, 1-1 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (12-3, 2-0 SEC) Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Tennessee Volunteers (11-4, 1-1 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (12-3, 2-0 SEC)

Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Tennessee visits the Georgia Bulldogs after Dalton Knecht scored 28 points in Tennessee’s 77-72 loss to the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs are 10-0 on their home court. Georgia averages 75.4 points and has outscored opponents by 6.3 points per game.

The Volunteers are 1-1 against SEC opponents. Tennessee scores 78.3 points and has outscored opponents by 13.2 points per game.

Georgia scores 75.4 points, 10.3 more per game than the 65.1 Tennessee gives up. Tennessee averages 9.2 more points per game (78.3) than Georgia gives up to opponents (69.1).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Thomasson is scoring 12.7 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Bulldogs.

Knecht is scoring 15.9 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Volunteers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 10-0, averaging 78.4 points, 38.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Volunteers: 7-3, averaging 79.2 points, 39.7 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

