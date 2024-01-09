Georgia and Arkansas face off in conference showdown

Arkansas Razorbacks (9-5, 0-1 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (11-3, 1-0 SEC) Athens, Georgia; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Noah…

Arkansas Razorbacks (9-5, 0-1 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (11-3, 1-0 SEC)

Athens, Georgia; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Noah Thomasson and the Georgia Bulldogs host Tramon Mark and the Arkansas Razorbacks in SEC action.

The Bulldogs have gone 9-0 at home. Georgia is seventh in the SEC in team defense, allowing 69.3 points while holding opponents to 39.7% shooting.

The Razorbacks play their first true road game after going 9-5 with a 2-3 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Arkansas averages 80.1 points and has outscored opponents by 3.2 points per game.

Georgia is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 42.3% Arkansas allows to opponents. Arkansas has shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points higher than the 39.7% shooting opponents of Georgia have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Razorbacks match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Russel Tchewa is averaging 6.9 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Thomasson is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Georgia.

Mark is shooting 54.3% and averaging 16.5 points for the Razorbacks. Khalif Battle is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 77.2 points, 37.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Razorbacks: 6-4, averaging 78.4 points, 36.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

