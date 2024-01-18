Georgetown visits Xavier following Claude’s 26-point game

Georgetown Hoyas (8-9, 1-5 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (9-8, 3-3 Big East) Cincinnati; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Georgetown Hoyas (8-9, 1-5 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (9-8, 3-3 Big East)

Cincinnati; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier faces the Georgetown Hoyas after Desmond Claude scored 26 points in Xavier’s 85-71 win over the Butler Bulldogs.

The Musketeers have gone 7-4 at home. Xavier leads the Big East in rebounding, averaging 40.6 boards. Abou Ousmane leads the Musketeers with 6.9 rebounds.

The Hoyas are 1-5 in Big East play. Georgetown ranks fifth in the Big East shooting 34.6% from 3-point range.

Xavier is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 45.9% Georgetown allows to opponents. Georgetown has shot at a 42.3% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points greater than the 40.2% shooting opponents of Xavier have averaged.

The Musketeers and Hoyas match up Friday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quincy Olivari is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Musketeers, while averaging 17.6 points. Claude is averaging 15.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists over the past 10 games for Xavier.

Jayden Epps is scoring 18.0 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Hoyas. Dontrez Styles is averaging 11.6 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 41.1% over the past 10 games for Georgetown.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 5-5, averaging 74.9 points, 41.2 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Hoyas: 3-7, averaging 67.4 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

