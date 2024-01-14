Georgetown visits No. 4 UConn after Epps’ 30-point game

Georgetown Hoyas (8-8, 1-4 Big East) at UConn Huskies (14-2, 4-1 Big East) Hartford, Connecticut; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Georgetown Hoyas (8-8, 1-4 Big East) at UConn Huskies (14-2, 4-1 Big East)

Hartford, Connecticut; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -21; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown takes on the No. 4 UConn Huskies after Jayden Epps scored 30 points in Georgetown’s 74-70 loss to the Seton Hall Pirates.

The Huskies are 8-0 on their home court. UConn ranks fourth in the Big East with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Donovan Clingan averaging 2.8.

The Hoyas have gone 1-4 against Big East opponents. Georgetown ranks third in the Big East with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Supreme Cook averaging 3.8.

UConn averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Georgetown allows. Georgetown averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game UConn allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tristen Newton is averaging 15.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and six assists for the Huskies. Cam Spencer is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UConn.

Epps is scoring 18.2 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Hoyas. Dontrez Styles is averaging 11.1 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Georgetown.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 8-2, averaging 79.5 points, 36.0 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Hoyas: 4-6, averaging 67.6 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

