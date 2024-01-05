Georgetown Hoyas face the DePaul Blue Demons on 3-game losing streak

DePaul Blue Demons (3-10, 0-2 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (7-7, 0-3 Big East) Washington; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown looks to break its three-game losing streak when the Hoyas play DePaul.

The Hoyas have gone 6-4 at home. Georgetown has a 3-6 record against opponents above .500.

The Blue Demons are 0-2 against Big East opponents. DePaul allows 76.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 10.1 points per game.

Georgetown is shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 46.1% DePaul allows to opponents. DePaul averages 66.1 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 72.6 Georgetown allows.

The Hoyas and Blue Demons face off Saturday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Epps is averaging 17.8 points and 4.1 assists for the Hoyas.

Chico Carter Jr. is averaging 12.7 points and 4.1 assists for the Blue Demons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 5-5, averaging 71.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Blue Demons: 2-8, averaging 64.0 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.