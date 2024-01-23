Georgetown hosts Butler following Epps’ 30-point performance

Butler Bulldogs (12-7, 3-5 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (8-10, 1-6 Big East) Washington; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Butler Bulldogs (12-7, 3-5 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (8-10, 1-6 Big East)

Washington; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -3.5; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown plays the Butler Bulldogs after Jayden Epps scored 30 points in Georgetown’s 92-91 loss to the Xavier Musketeers.

The Hoyas are 7-5 on their home court. Georgetown is 3-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bulldogs are 3-5 in Big East play. Butler averages 79.9 points while outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game.

Georgetown’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Butler gives up. Butler has shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points below the 46.1% shooting opponents of Georgetown have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Epps averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoyas, scoring 18.8 points while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc. Supreme Cook is shooting 64.1% and averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Georgetown.

Jalen Thomas is averaging 6.8 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Pierre Brooks is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Butler.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 3-7, averaging 68.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 77.9 points, 35.8 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.