George Washington visits Richmond after King’s 24-point game

George Washington Revolutionaries (14-4, 3-2 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (13-5, 5-0 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

George Washington Revolutionaries (14-4, 3-2 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (13-5, 5-0 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spiders -8.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond takes on the George Washington Revolutionaries after Jordan King scored 24 points in Richmond’s 69-64 overtime win against the Davidson Wildcats.

The Spiders have gone 9-0 in home games. Richmond has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Revolutionaries are 3-2 against conference opponents. George Washington is 2-0 in one-possession games.

Richmond averages 72.6 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than the 75.5 George Washington gives up. George Washington averages 17.4 more points per game (81.8) than Richmond allows (64.4).

The Spiders and Revolutionaries square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: King is averaging 18.3 points for the Spiders. Neal Quinn is averaging 12.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games for Richmond.

Garrett Johnson is shooting 44.6% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Revolutionaries, while averaging 14.4 points and 5.9 rebounds. James Bishop is shooting 39.8% and averaging 16.5 points over the past 10 games for George Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 8-2, averaging 67.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Revolutionaries: 8-2, averaging 81.3 points, 39.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.