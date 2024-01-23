George Washington visits King and Richmond

George Washington Revolutionaries (14-4, 3-2 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (13-5, 5-0 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

George Washington Revolutionaries (14-4, 3-2 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (13-5, 5-0 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond takes on the George Washington Revolutionaries after Jordan King scored 24 points in Richmond’s 69-64 overtime win against the Davidson Wildcats.

The Spiders are 9-0 on their home court. Richmond ranks eighth in the A-10 with 13.4 assists per game led by Neal Quinn averaging 3.7.

The Revolutionaries are 3-2 in conference games. George Washington is 2-0 in one-possession games.

Richmond scores 72.6 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than the 75.5 George Washington gives up. George Washington has shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points higher than the 39.6% shooting opponents of Richmond have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn is averaging 13.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Spiders. King is averaging 16.2 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 43.0% over the last 10 games for Richmond.

James Bishop is averaging 18.1 points and 4.5 assists for the Revolutionaries. Darren Buchanan Jr. is averaging 16.1 points and seven rebounds over the past 10 games for George Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 8-2, averaging 67.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Revolutionaries: 8-2, averaging 81.3 points, 39.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

