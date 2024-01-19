George Washington takes on UMass following Buchanan’s 21-point showing

George Washington Revolutionaries (14-3, 3-1 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (11-6, 2-3 A-10) Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

George Washington Revolutionaries (14-3, 3-1 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (11-6, 2-3 A-10)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington visits the UMass Minutemen after Darren Buchanan Jr. scored 21 points in George Washington’s 75-62 victory against the George Mason Patriots.

The Minutemen are 8-1 in home games. UMass is the top team in the A-10 averaging 40.7 points in the paint. Josh Cohen leads the Minutemen scoring 10.7.

The Revolutionaries are 3-1 in conference games. George Washington is third in the A-10 scoring 34.4 points per game in the paint led by Buchanan averaging 9.6.

UMass makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.7 percentage points higher than George Washington has allowed to its opponents (39.3%). George Washington averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game UMass gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rahsool Diggins is shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Minutemen, while averaging 11.6 points.

Garrett Johnson averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Revolutionaries, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutemen: 6-4, averaging 79.9 points, 38.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Revolutionaries: 8-2, averaging 81.3 points, 39.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

