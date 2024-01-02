George Washington Revolutionaries face the Fordham Rams on 5-game win streak

Fordham Rams (6-7) at George Washington Revolutionaries (11-2) Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: George Washington comes into a…

Fordham Rams (6-7) at George Washington Revolutionaries (11-2)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington comes into a matchup against Fordham as winners of five consecutive games.

The Revolutionaries are 9-0 on their home court. George Washington scores 80.8 points while outscoring opponents by 8.8 points per game.

The Rams are 0-1 on the road. Fordham is second in the A-10 with 11.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Abdou Tsimbila averaging 3.4.

George Washington averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 3.7 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Fordham allows. Fordham averages 72.9 points per game, 0.9 more than the 72.0 George Washington allows to opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Bishop is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Revolutionaries. Darren Buchanan Jr. is averaging 14.2 points and 6.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for George Washington.

Japhet Medor is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Rams. Kyle Rose is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Fordham.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolutionaries: 8-2, averaging 79.6 points, 39.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Rams: 4-6, averaging 73.0 points, 39.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

