George Washington faces George Mason after Johnson’s 23-point game

George Mason Patriots (13-4, 2-2 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (13-3, 2-1 A-10) Washington; Monday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

George Mason Patriots (13-4, 2-2 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (13-3, 2-1 A-10)

Washington; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Patriots -2.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington faces the George Mason Patriots after Garrett Johnson scored 23 points in George Washington’s 83-79 overtime win against the Davidson Wildcats.

The Revolutionaries are 10-1 on their home court. George Washington is third in the A-10 with 35.0 points per game in the paint led by Darren Buchanan Jr. averaging 9.4.

The Patriots are 2-2 against A-10 opponents. George Mason scores 73.8 points while outscoring opponents by 8.3 points per game.

George Washington makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.3 percentage points higher than George Mason has allowed to its opponents (38.8%). George Mason has shot at a 47.2% clip from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points higher than the 39.7% shooting opponents of George Washington have averaged.

The Revolutionaries and Patriots match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Bishop is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Revolutionaries. Buchanan is averaging 15.6 points and 6.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for George Washington.

Keyshawn Hall is shooting 48.8% and averaging 16.5 points for the Patriots. Darius Maddox is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for George Mason.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolutionaries: 8-2, averaging 81.9 points, 38.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Patriots: 7-3, averaging 73.7 points, 37.2 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.