George Mason wins 77-62 over La Salle

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Keyshawn Hall scored 27 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as George Mason beat La Salle 77-62 in an Atlantic 10 Conference opener on Wednesday night.

Darius Maddox scored 15 points while shooting 6 for 10, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc, and added seven rebounds for the Patriots (12-2, 1-0). Amari Kelly shot 4 of 11 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 12 points, while adding six rebounds.

Jhamir Brickus led the way for the Explorers (9-5, 0-1) with 19 points, four assists and three steals. Khalil Brantley added 17 points for La Salle. In addition, Ryan Zan finished with 10 points and two steals.

