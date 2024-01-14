George Mason visits Johnson and George Washington

George Mason Patriots (13-4, 2-2 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (13-3, 2-1 A-10) Washington; Monday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

George Mason Patriots (13-4, 2-2 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (13-3, 2-1 A-10)

Washington; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington hosts the George Mason Patriots after Garrett Johnson scored 23 points in George Washington’s 83-79 overtime victory over the Davidson Wildcats.

The Revolutionaries have gone 10-1 in home games. George Washington leads the A-10 with 83.2 points and is shooting 47.1%.

The Patriots are 2-2 against A-10 opponents. George Mason has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

George Washington makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.3 percentage points higher than George Mason has allowed to its opponents (38.8%). George Mason has shot at a 47.2% rate from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points above the 39.7% shooting opponents of George Washington have averaged.

The Revolutionaries and Patriots match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Revolutionaries, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 44.3% from beyond the arc. James Bishop is averaging 18.6 points and 4.8 assists over the past 10 games for George Washington.

Keyshawn Hall is averaging 16.5 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Patriots. Darius Maddox is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for George Mason.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolutionaries: 8-2, averaging 81.9 points, 38.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Patriots: 7-3, averaging 73.7 points, 37.2 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.