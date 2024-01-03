George Mason Patriots play the La Salle Explorers, aim for 5th straight win

George Mason Patriots (11-2) at La Salle Explorers (9-4) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Patriots -3.5; over/under…

George Mason Patriots (11-2) at La Salle Explorers (9-4)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Patriots -3.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason is looking to keep its four-game win streak intact when the Patriots take on La Salle.

The Explorers are 7-1 in home games. La Salle is 3-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Patriots are 2-1 on the road. George Mason ranks seventh in the A-10 with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Amari Kelly averaging 2.1.

La Salle makes 45.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.2 percentage points higher than George Mason has allowed to its opponents (37.8%). George Mason has shot at a 47.9% clip from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 43.5% shooting opponents of La Salle have averaged.

The Explorers and Patriots square off Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khalil Brantley is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Explorers. Andres Marrero is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for La Salle.

Keyshawn Hall is averaging 16.2 points and 9.5 rebounds for the Patriots. Darius Maddox is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for George Mason.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 6-4, averaging 79.7 points, 36.4 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Patriots: 8-2, averaging 75.0 points, 38.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.