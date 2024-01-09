George Mason hosts VCU after Hall’s 22-point game

VCU Rams (8-7, 0-2 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (13-2, 2-0 A-10) Fairfax, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

VCU Rams (8-7, 0-2 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (13-2, 2-0 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Patriots -3.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason hosts the VCU Rams after Keyshawn Hall scored 22 points in George Mason’s 79-67 victory over the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Patriots are 9-0 on their home court. George Mason scores 75.7 points and has outscored opponents by 10.2 points per game.

The Rams play their first true road game after going 8-7 with a 1-2 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. VCU ranks sixth in the A-10 with 14.4 assists per game led by Zeb Jackson averaging 4.2.

George Mason scores 75.7 points, 6.7 more per game than the 69.0 VCU allows. VCU averages 9.1 more points per game (74.6) than George Mason allows to opponents (65.5).

The Patriots and Rams match up Tuesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hall is averaging 17.3 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Patriots. Darius Maddox is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for George Mason.

Max Shulga is averaging 15.5 points and 3.9 assists for the Rams. Jackson is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for VCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 9-1, averaging 78.4 points, 38.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Rams: 5-5, averaging 78.2 points, 37.1 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.