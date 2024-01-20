George Mason hosts Saint Bonaventure after Pride’s 25-point game

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (11-5, 2-2 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (13-5, 2-3 A-10) Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (11-5, 2-2 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (13-5, 2-3 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Patriots -1.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure faces the George Mason Patriots after Charles Pride scored 25 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 99-64 win over the Rhode Island Rams.

The Patriots have gone 9-1 in home games. George Mason is third in the A-10 in team defense, allowing 66.1 points while holding opponents to 39.0% shooting.

The Bonnies have gone 2-2 against A-10 opponents. Saint Bonaventure is fifth in the A-10 scoring 75.5 points per game and is shooting 47.3%.

George Mason makes 46.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than Saint Bonaventure has allowed to its opponents (43.6%). Saint Bonaventure averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than George Mason gives up.

The Patriots and Bonnies square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronald Polite is averaging 8.9 points and 3.2 assists for the Patriots. Keyshawn Hall is averaging 17.9 points and 9.2 rebounds while shooting 49.6% over the last 10 games for George Mason.

Mika Adams-Woods is averaging 13.8 points and 3.7 assists for the Bonnies. Chad Venning is averaging 16 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.9 blocks over the past 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 6-4, averaging 71.3 points, 36.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Bonnies: 7-3, averaging 78.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.