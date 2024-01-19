George Mason hosts Pride and Saint Bonaventure

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (11-5, 2-2 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (13-5, 2-3 A-10) Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (11-5, 2-2 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (13-5, 2-3 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure plays the George Mason Patriots after Charles Pride scored 25 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 99-64 victory over the Rhode Island Rams.

The Patriots have gone 9-1 in home games. George Mason averages 73.2 points and has outscored opponents by 7.1 points per game.

The Bonnies have gone 2-2 against A-10 opponents. Saint Bonaventure is sixth in the A-10 scoring 32.0 points per game in the paint led by Chad Venning averaging 10.1.

George Mason’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Saint Bonaventure gives up. Saint Bonaventure has shot at a 47.3% clip from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points greater than the 39.0% shooting opponents of George Mason have averaged.

The Patriots and Bonnies meet Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keyshawn Hall is scoring 16.7 points per game with 9.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Patriots. Darius Maddox is averaging 11.7 points over the past 10 games for George Mason.

Mika Adams-Woods is averaging 13.8 points and 3.7 assists for the Bonnies. Venning is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 6-4, averaging 71.3 points, 36.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Bonnies: 7-3, averaging 78.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

