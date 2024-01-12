George Mason faces Richmond for conference showdown

George Mason Patriots (13-3, 2-1 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (10-5, 2-0 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

George Mason Patriots (13-3, 2-1 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (10-5, 2-0 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Keyshawn Hall and the George Mason Patriots take on Neal Quinn and the Richmond Spiders on Saturday.

The Spiders have gone 8-0 at home. Richmond leads the A-10 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 64.3 points while holding opponents to 39.2% shooting.

The Patriots are 2-1 against A-10 opponents. George Mason is eighth in the A-10 with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Amari Kelly averaging 2.3.

Richmond scores 73.2 points, 8.4 more per game than the 64.8 George Mason allows. George Mason averages 9.8 more points per game (74.1) than Richmond allows to opponents (64.3).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan King is scoring 17.7 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Spiders. Quinn is averaging 13.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists over the past 10 games for Richmond.

Darius Maddox is shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Patriots, while averaging 12.9 points. Hall is averaging 16.7 points and 8.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for George Mason.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 7-3, averaging 71.3 points, 36.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Patriots: 8-2, averaging 75.3 points, 38.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.