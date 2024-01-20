George and Georgia Tech host Virginia

Virginia Cavaliers (12-5, 3-3 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-8, 2-4 ACC) Atlanta; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Virginia Cavaliers (12-5, 3-3 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-8, 2-4 ACC)

Atlanta; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -1; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech hosts the Virginia Cavaliers after Naithan George scored 20 points in Georgia Tech’s 93-90 overtime win over the Clemson Tigers.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 5-3 at home. Georgia Tech has a 2-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Cavaliers have gone 3-3 against ACC opponents. Virginia is 3-0 in one-possession games.

Georgia Tech averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Virginia allows. Virginia has shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points greater than the 42.0% shooting opponents of Georgia Tech have averaged.

The Yellow Jackets and Cavaliers face off Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Kelly is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. Baye Ndongo is averaging 13.9 points and 9.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Georgia Tech.

Reece Beekman is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Isaac McKneely is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 5-5, averaging 76.0 points, 39.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 65.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

